Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $111.00

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.00, but opened at $107.18. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 889 shares trading hands.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 218.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.06.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,636 in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

