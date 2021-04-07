Graft (GRFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,465.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Graft has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $334,071.90 and $1,465.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.54 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

