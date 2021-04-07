GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 360.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,993 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.59% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,448,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,093. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

