Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 6,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,781. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

