Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 661.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,366 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,354,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 643,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 301,709 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

