Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,884.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $25,439.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,121.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock valued at $14,745,514 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

