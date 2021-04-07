Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,441 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

