Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,970 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,737,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 888,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,133 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6,578.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

