Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 89,764 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.52% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 42.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,943 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MFM opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Comments


