H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLUYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.73.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

