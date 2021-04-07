Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.75 ($24.41).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €19.05 ($22.41) on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €12.06 ($14.19) and a 52 week high of €22.55 ($26.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Analyst Recommendations for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit