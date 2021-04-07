Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.75 ($24.41).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €19.05 ($22.41) on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €12.06 ($14.19) and a 52 week high of €22.55 ($26.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

