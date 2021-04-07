HAPI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $139.12 or 0.00247175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $10.96 million and $1.39 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00261509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00719966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,802.57 or 0.99148373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00667505 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

