Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.48

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.48 and last traded at C$33.30, with a volume of 8250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cormark raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

The company has a market cap of C$691.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

