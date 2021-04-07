Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.48

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.48 and last traded at C$33.30, with a volume of 8250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cormark raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

The company has a market cap of C$691.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit