Head-To-Head Review: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 36.79 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -10.77 Innate Pharma $96.12 million 3.61 -$23.25 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73 Innate Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.87%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products also include IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager, a preclinical solution for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, a program that is in preclinical trial to develop anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody in oncology; Avdoralimab/IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; and IPH5301, a CD-73-blocking antibody that is in preclinical trial for restoring a pro-inflammatory microenvironment. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

