Head to Head Survey: New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Age Metals and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 4.63 $292.80 million $1.12 16.49

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -22.71% -22.21% Cleveland-Cliffs -3.38% -2.69% -0.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Age Metals and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $17.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Volatility and Risk

New Age Metals has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

