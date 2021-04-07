Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Shares Up 7.5%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 9,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 16,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CDDRF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from $3.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

