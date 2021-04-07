Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 120,325 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 120,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

YUM stock opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $114.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.