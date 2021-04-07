Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $12.48 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,479,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.37% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

