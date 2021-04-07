Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 73,950 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 405.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 129,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 189,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

