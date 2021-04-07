Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $30.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

