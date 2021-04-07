Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Heartland Express by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 94,585 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82,853 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

