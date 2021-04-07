HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Independent Research

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.57 ($84.20).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €77.02 ($90.61) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a one year high of €78.96 ($92.89).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.