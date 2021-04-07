Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Head to Head Review

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Soleno Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 27.78 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.39 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.70) -1.74

Helius Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 610.38%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.9% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -88.69% -51.63%

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics has collaboration with Vanderbilt University to discover and develop next generation K(ATP) channel activators for the treatment of rare diseases. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

