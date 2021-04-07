Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $201.32 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00005091 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $201.32 million and approximately $541,266.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.23 or 0.00387571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

