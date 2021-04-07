Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 10,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,435,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hilltop by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Hilltop by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

