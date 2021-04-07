HM Payson & Co. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,769,000 after acquiring an additional 911,042 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,662,000 after purchasing an additional 399,930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $177,172,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $172,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.06.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $176.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

