HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,738 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in HNI were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HNI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

