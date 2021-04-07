Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

HBNC stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $819.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $84,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $21,146,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.