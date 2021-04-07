Howmet Aerospace Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,065 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,579% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 930,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

