Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 8,450 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Kronos Worldwide worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 86.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

