Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 722,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

