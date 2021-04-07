HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 419.62 ($5.48).

HSBA opened at GBX 426.85 ($5.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 428.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 381.98. The company has a market capitalization of £87.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

