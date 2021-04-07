Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $204.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

