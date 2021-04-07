Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

