Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,000,000 Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INPX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Inpixon has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

