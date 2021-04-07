IAC/InterActiveCorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,745 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,395 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,650,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

