II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report sales of $772.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.10 million and the lowest is $770.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $627.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,365. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

