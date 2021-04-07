Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $72,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.41.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.22. 7,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,197. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.27 and a 52 week high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.56. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

