Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Apr 7th, 2021

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Immatics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

IMTX opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,525,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

