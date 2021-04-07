Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.38

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 144221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

