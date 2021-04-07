Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.64.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

