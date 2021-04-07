Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $8.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $222.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INO. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of INO opened at $8.95 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Insiders have sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.