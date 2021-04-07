Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agnes Rey-Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 22nd, Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

