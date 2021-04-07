Insider Selling: IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Senior Officer Sells 81,400 Shares of Stock

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Senior Officer Steven Blower sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total transaction of C$216,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$448,476.

CVE ISO opened at C$2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$269.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 46.82 and a quick ratio of 46.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.91. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.49.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

