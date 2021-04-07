Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Sells 21,473 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.