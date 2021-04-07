Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Sells 22,118 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $797,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. 5,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,263. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

