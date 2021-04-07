Insider Selling: Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 332,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,226. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.25.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $69,388,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 701.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
