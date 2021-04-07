Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells 27,953 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,274,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $925,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 5th, Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,927. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

