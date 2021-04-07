Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,584.80.

TKO stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$648.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

