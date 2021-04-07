Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,584.80.

TKO stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$648.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit