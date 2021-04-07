Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells 36,848 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 928.40 ($12.13) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 899.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 901.78. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 980.20 ($12.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.66.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 980 ($12.80).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

