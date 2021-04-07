Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells 36,848 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 928.40 ($12.13) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 899.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 901.78. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 980.20 ($12.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.66.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 980 ($12.80).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

